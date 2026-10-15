Press Release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) and Ivy Tech Community College statewide are strengthening accessibility and affordability for college students pursuing hospitality and tourism careers through several academic transfer pathways.

The institutions have introduced three transfer pathways that provide opportunities for Ivy Tech students completing hospitality and culinary arts-focused technical certificates to apply and transfer eligible credit hours toward PNW’s Hospitality and Tourism Management bachelor’s degree program. The partnership provides college students a seamless track for flexibly earning stackable credentials, gaining valuable hands-on, career-focused learning experience and preparing for hospitality workforce needs.

“We are excited to collaborate with our Ivy Tech Community College partners to offer solutions that support accessible higher education opportunities for our students,” said David Taylor, Teddy Jacobi Dean of the PNW College of Business. “We understand students seek flexibility and affordability in navigating a college education experience that provides them both relevant skills for their chosen fields and opportunities for practical experiences through classwork and outside employment. PNW and Ivy Tech share a commitment to helping students earn credentials that set them up for success.”

“These pathways give our students the opportunity to continue their education right here in Northwest Indiana by applying their Ivy Tech credits toward PNW’s Hospitality and Tourism Management bachelor’s degree. This is something our industry needs,” said Holly Gould, Department Chair for the School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at Ivy Tech Lake County. “We want our students to develop valuable skills, focus on their career goals and earn credentials that make them employable in Northwest Indiana without having to leave the area to pursue their education. Northwest Indiana is growing exponentially in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and these pathways position our students to take advantage of the career opportunities being created right here in their own communities.”

Developing workforce-ready hospitality students

Ivy Tech and PNW’s 1+3 transfer pathways for hospitality and tourism education provide students valuable hands-on and applied learning opportunities across their academic journeys, equipping them with practical skills for various hospitality and service settings and expanded knowledge in business management and industry trends.

Ivy Tech’s School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management helps students launch their passions for creativity, service, organization and leadership in hospitality settings through hands-on learning that builds skills in food service operations, hospitality teams and customer-facing environments. Coursework supports students’ practical skill development for entering professional kitchen, restaurant and hotel environments.

PNW’s bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management, offered through the university’s White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, helps students build on their applied learning, expand theoretical knowledge and prepare for leadership and management roles in the field. Earning the bachelor’s degree not only rewards students with deepened hospitality knowledge and skillsets, but also qualifies them for elevated career opportunities and growth.

“This is an exciting time for students to enter the hospitality and tourism field, as Northwest Indiana is experiencing unprecedented momentum in visitor economy development,” said Kwangsoo Park, associate dean of the PNW College of Business and director of the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at PNW. “New hospitality venues, expanded lodging capacity and growing investments in tourism and events, including the Lake County Convention Center, are creating opportunities for graduates across the region. There is a demonstrable need for higher education partners to continue supporting a pipeline where qualified students can enter hospitality professions and help transform Northwest Indiana into a premier Midwest destination.”

How the transfer pathway works

Under the agreement, Ivy Tech students earning technical certificates in Baking and Pastry Arts, Culinary Arts or Hospitality Management are eligible to transfer and apply a minimum number of credit hours toward PNW’s Hospitality and Tourism Management bachelor’s degree program, provided interested students meet admission and transfer requirements. Accepted students will be eligible for admission to PNW with sophomore standing.

These academic transfer opportunities strengthen the connection between workforce-focused credentials and continued education, providing students a clear route to build on their coursework and pursue long-term goals in hospitality and tourism management.

To view more information on how to transfer to PNW, visit pnw.edu/transfer.

About Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is a student-centered university that transforms lives through innovative education, impactful research and community engagement. As a FirstGen Forward Network Champion, PNW advances students’ socioeconomic mobility through affordable academic degrees at the undergraduate, master’s and doctoral levels. Located in Northwest Indiana, near Chicago, PNW is an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University with nationally recognized applied research that positively impacts regional workforce and economic development. For more information, visit pnw.edu.

About Ivy Tech Community College Lake County

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, serving more than 200,000 students annually throughout the state. Ivy Tech serves as the state’s workforce engine, offering more than 70 programs that provide pathways to high-quality education and training aligned to in-demand careers, needed by Hoosier communities. The College awards credentials that are stackable toward industry certifications, short-term certificate programs, and associate degrees that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana for a more affordable route to bachelor’s degrees and beyond. The Lake County campus serves more than 13,000 students in Lake County, Indiana, offering 40 programs aligned with local workforce needs.