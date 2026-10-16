La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody welcomed back Nest Community Shelter for its 3rd year in La Porte on Thursday.

Dermody said on his Facebook page that Nest is for anyone who needs extra love and a warm, safe place to rest their head.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to support their efforts, check them out at nestcommunityshelter.org

Nest is located at 809 Washington St, La Porte, IN 46350 in the historic train depot and is operating nightly from 5:30 pm to 7 am through April 15th, 2027.

Additional information can also be found on their Facebook page.