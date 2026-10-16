VALPARAISO, IND. — Seventeen local organizations will benefit from $138,000 in 2026 Fall Community Fund grants awarded by the Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF).

The following organizations and programs are receiving funding:

Art Barn School of Art – $6,800 to support the 2027 exhibition season

Call-A-Ride – $10,000 to purchase fuel for two vans that provide rides to residents

Coffee Creek Watershed Conservancy – $7,500 to repair and restore accessibility to the Trellis Overlook section of the Coffee Creek Preserve trail system

Dressed for School – $10,000 to purchase new clothing for elementary and middle school children

Duneland Family YMCA – $3,218.46 to install a gaga pit to provide a safe, inclusive, and engaging recreational space for youth

Hagrid’s Hope Cat Rescue – $5,000 to provide food, shelter, and medical care for cats and kittens and prepare them for adoption

Healing with Human Connection – $3,500 to provide prevention and intervention substance abuse programs and services for teens

Hilltop Neighborhood House – $10,000 to support Seeds of Possibility, a youth-led garden program

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana – $10,000 to provide nutritious meals to vulnerable neighbors in Porter County

NWI Food Council – $10,000 to provide locally grown food for a harvest of the month program for K-12 schools and early childhood education centers

Parents as Teachers of Porter County – $10,000 to expand EXTEND, a kindergarten transition program for students who need additional support in key developmental areas

Portage Resale Shop – $10,000 to support replacement of the parking lot and HVAC system, creating a safer, more accessible facility

Porter County Association for Handicapped Children and Adults – $10,000 to provide specialized rehabilitative equipment for individuals with disabilities

Porter County Children’s Museum – $10,000 to expand access to free, hands-on learning experiences

Raindrops Rising Foundation – $5,000 to provide for vital basic needs of survivors

Regional Performing Arts Company – $6,970 to make the facility more accessible and functional for students, performers, and community members

Reins of Life – $10,000 to install a permanent standby generator to supply emergency power during outages.

“These grants are possible because of the generosity and trust of community members who have chosen to invest in Porter County through the Foundation over the past thirty years,” said Bill Higbie, PCCF President and CEO. “Their philanthropy allows us to respond to community needs and strengthen organizations that are making a difference every day.”

The application for the next grant cycle will open January 2. The deadline to apply is February 15, 2027, at noon. More information about the Foundation’s grant opportunities is available online at PCCF.gives.