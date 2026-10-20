Technology enhances partnership aimed at fighting Region food insecurity

DYER, Ind. – Franciscan Health Dyer now has an OrderAhead food locker thanks to a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and generous donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation.

The OrderAhead food locker program was designed by the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana for neighbors with chronic concerns about adequate food access. The lockers allow food-insecure individuals to place an order online for pickup at a scheduled time.

“We are thankful to be able to further enhance our impactful partnership with the Food Bank with the addition of the food locker,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said. “We are grateful for the support of our donors who helped make it possible.”

The Dyer location is a 16-bay refrigerated locker outside of the hospital underneath the main entrance canopy on the Indiana/Illinois state line. It represents the seventh location in Lake County and the first in that quadrant, providing 24/7 access to nutritious food for residents in Indiana and Illinois.

Franciscan’s food insecurity programs are seeing unprecedented numbers of working families in need of support. The 24/7 access to the food locker provides added peace of mind for those families making difficult decisions about how to spend their limited financial resources.

The OrderAhead locker is stocked with fresh produce, refrigerated proteins, whole grains and other healthy food options. Two of the bays are reserved for local first responders assisting individuals and families during Indiana Department of Child Services or veteran-related emergencies.

“For years, Franciscan Health and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana have worked together to address food insecurity as a critical part of overall health,” said Victor Garcia, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “The new OrderAhead Locker in Dyer strengthens that partnership, making it easier for patients and community members to access nutritious food and reinforcing our belief that nutrition is essential to quality medical care.”

The Franciscan Health Foundation first partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create the three-phase Food Insecurity Program to address food insecurity across the region.

Phase 1 was the Mobile Markets, which allow participants to receive boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, proteins and healthy grains via drive-through events across Northwest Indiana. Phase II was the Fresh Start Markets, healthy food markets operated by Franciscan’s Community Health Improvement team which allow those in need to shop free of charge. In addition to supplying food, the Fresh Start Markets work to identify the underlying causes and health implications of food insecurity with education, nutrition and recipes.

Phase III was the Food Rx and Produce Prescription Programs, which allow low-income individuals and their families — identified through the programs at the Fresh Start Markets, screenings and referrals — to receive additional, specific foods to meet their individual health needs.

The OrderAhead locker is the next phase in the program and is designed to mirror the offerings of the Fresh Start Market food pantries.

The locker can be stocked regularly throughout the week, with annual food investments projected to exceed $43,200. The unit and its inventory are funded entirely through the generosity of Franciscan Health Foundation donors, helping expand equitable access to healthy food while addressing food insecurity in Northwest Indiana and the surrounding Region.

The OrderAhead locker is outside the main entrance of Franciscan Health Dyer, located at 24 Joliet St. For more information or to schedule a pickup, go to OrderAhead.org.

Those interested in contributing to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity fund may do so online by choosing Northern Indiana and the Food Insecurity Fund from the drop-down menus at franciscanhealthfoundation.org or by calling (219) 661-3401.