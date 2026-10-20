Hillcrest Road is closing in Ogden Dunes for at least a day and a half, according to the Ogden Dunes Police Department.

A tub grinder is arriving today between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. Grinding in the Old Hillcrest and Boat Club Road area will start around noon.

For safety, Hillcrest Road from Diana to the Ogden residence will be closed. Residents in this area may need help getting in and out of their homes. Police say if you live off Old Hillcrest or Boat Club, to park your vehicles outside the work zone during the grinding.

The Ogden Dunes Police Department says they will help residents get to and from their cars when possible. This work should last at least a day and a half.

Police say if your driveway is blocked by equipment, you can park at the front of town or near the sandtrack parking area.