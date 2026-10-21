Join dedicated and knowledgeable Erin Charpentier, Indiana Organizing Associate of Solar United Neighbors Indiana, at an in-person workshop, as she explains what our capacity for solar is in Northwest Indiana. In light of rising utility costs, recent power outages, and weather concerns, you may likely be wondering how solar can be helpful.

Discover with Erin about the newly launched Northwest Indiana Solar Co-op and how you could install small solar panels to larger solar arrays to become more energy resilient! This FREE non-profit cooperative is an opportunity for home and small business owners to explore solar power, research solar panels, choose which units to purchase and installer to contract with, then decide whether to participate with this discounted option.

“Solar Smart, Do Your Part!” sponsored by the Michigan City Sustainability Commission will meet on Wednesday, October 21st, 5:30-7 pm, at Michigan City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360, in the EOC Room downstairs.