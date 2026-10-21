INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced earlier this week that Indiana’s Jobs for Veterans State Grants (JVSG) program is successfully serving Hoosier veterans. In the 2026 federal fiscal year, the program exceeded performance goals.

“Indiana’s veterans have gone above and beyond for Hoosiers, and state government must do the same for those who have served,” Gov. Braun said. “I will always ensure Hoosier veterans receive the essential services they need to succeed. It is a win when we connect Indiana’s employers with these hard-working veterans who can in turn help our businesses thrive.”

Operated by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the program uses federal funding to hire specialized staff members at WorkOne offices who offer targeted career services to Hoosier veterans looking for jobs and who connect employers with qualified military talent.

More than 66% of veterans who exited the program were employed in the second quarter, exceeding the program goal of 62%. Program goals are created in consultation with the U.S. Department of Labor.

There are individual success stories behind the data. One veteran served by the program now works at Pinnacle Oil as a production supervisor earning $110,000 a year. Another individual is working at Allegion as a project manager making $110,000 per year, while another Hoosier veteran is employed by GXO Logistics as a compliance manager, a position that pays $92,000 a year.

“By securing employment wins and expanding community partnerships for veterans, Gov. Braun is making a lasting difference in the lives of Hoosiers who have served,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich. “By helping veterans earn higher wages, we are helping businesses grow, creating opportunities that help all of Indiana prosper.”