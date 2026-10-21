“Shawn Chupp is a convicted felon who chose to possess a handgun in violation of federal law and threatened to use it during a domestic disturbance in March of 2026. The law prohibiting convicted felons from possessing firearms exists for a fundamental reason: to protect the public from individuals who have already demonstrated a disregard for the law. Enforcing this law is paramount to ensuring that our neighborhoods remain safe and our homes remain sanctuaries. Gun violence does not happen in a vacuum. It shatters families, traumatizes children, and destabilizes entire communities. By strictly prosecuting felon-in-possession cases, law enforcement and prosecutors remove illegally held weapons from our streets before they can be used to commit further violent acts. This prosecution is a direct result of the Safe Neighborhoods initiative, a collaborative strategy involving federal, state, and local law enforcement to target the most violent offenders and reduce gun crime. Prosecuting these cases is one of our most effective tools for preventing gun violence before it strikes. We remain fully committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to hold illegal gun possessors accountable, take firearms out of the wrong hands, and secure the peace and safety that every resident deserves,” said United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.