The Indiana Toll Road, Food Bank of Northern Indiana and the Dunes 14 Black National Volleyball Club will host a free Drive-Up Food & Essentials Distribution Day on Wednesday Nov. 4 in La Porte to support individuals and families throughout the area.

Event information below:

What: Free canned and boxed foods, fresh produce and perishables, and personal hygiene supplies (while supplies last)

Where: Dunes Volleyball Club, 110 Clear Lake Blvd., La Porte, IN

When: Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CST

Who: Anyone in need. No registration and no questions asked.