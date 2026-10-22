On Thursday, October 22nd, 2026, at 6:45 am, deputies responded to the 2300 East Block of US Highway 20 in Kankakee Township for a two-vehicle fatality crash. Upon the arrival of Deputy David Francis he located a 2026 Freightliner semi tractor that was involved with a head-on crash with a 2003 Harley-Davidon motorcycle.

The initial investigation revealed that the Harley-Davidon was eastbound on US Highway 20 driving erratically, when it crossed the center line and struck the Freightliner which was traveling westbound being operated by Joseph MULLER (41 yoa) from Goshen, Indiana head on. The operator of the Harley-Davidson was pronounced deceased at the scene and has yet to be identified. The Harley-Davidon was reported stolen through the Coloma, Michigan Police Department on October 21st, 2026.

Toxicology test results are pending. Anyone with information into who the operator of the motorcycle may be, or with information into the crash is asked to contact the lead investigator Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700 Ext 2401 or ahynek@lcso.in.gov.