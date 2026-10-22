HEBRON, IN – A Halloween tradition returns as Hebron Schools presents the 26th Annual Hebron Haunted House on Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, at 307 S. Main St. in Hebron, IN.

This year’s theme, “The Abandoned School: What Lurks Within the Hallways?” invites visitors to explore one of Northwest Indiana’s longest-running haunted attractions.

The haunted house will be open from 7-10 p.m. each night. General admission is $10, and a fast pass option is available for $25.

Families with younger children can enjoy a special kid time session from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. The family-friendly experience gives children the chance to trick-or-treat throughout the haunted house, with admission of just $1 per person.

While visitors come for the thrills, the event’s impact extends far beyond Halloween. Proceeds from the Hebron Haunted House support the Angel Tree program, providing Christmas gifts to local children and holiday meals to families through the Hebron Community Food Pantry.

In addition to the haunted attraction, guests will find a variety of food trucks on-site, as well as convenient parking.

For event updates and more information, please visit Hebron Haunted House on Facebook.

Event Information

What: 26th Annual Hebron Haunted House

Where: Hebron Schools, 307 S. Main St., Hebron, IN

When: Oct. 23-24, 2026 | 7-10 p.m.

Admission: $10 General Admission | $25 Fast Pass

Kid Time: Oct. 24 only | 2-4 p.m. | $1 Admission