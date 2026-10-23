The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, along with the La Porte County Coroner’s Office have identified the operator of a 2003 Harley-Davidson involved in a fatal traffic crash on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026, in the 2300 East Block of US Highway 20 in Kankakee Township as Levi R. NATION (38) of Allegan County, Michigan. Mr. NATION’s next of kin have been notified.