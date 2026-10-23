The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, along with the La Porte County Coroner’s Office have identified the operator of a 2003 Harley-Davidson involved in a fatal traffic crash on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026, in the 2300 East Block of US Highway 20 in Kankakee Township as Levi R. NATION (38) of Allegan County, Michigan. Mr. NATION’s next of kin have been notified.
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is appreciative of the public’s assistance in identifying Mr. NATION following the fatal crash. Anyone with further information into this investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator, Chief of Detectives Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700 ext. 2401 or ahynek@lcso.in.gov