WESTVILLE, Ind. – Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites members of the public to an open house showcasing the PNW Esports arena and lounge on the Westville campus. The open house is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on October 27 in PNW’s Library-Student-Faculty Building, Room 001, 1401 S. U.S. Highway 421, Westville, Indiana.

Representatives from the Westville Area Chamber of Commerce and the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will join university officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m., followed by the open house. The event offers opportunities to play games, network and explore the Esports space. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

Esports is competitive video gaming that can be viewed by nonparticipants both in-person and online. The PNW Esports Team, overseen by the Office of Student Life, provides students with the opportunity to train, compete and grow in an environment built for success.

PNW opened state-of-the-art Esports arenas on both its Westville and Hammond campuses in 2022. The gaming spaces and lounges are open to all PNW students, faculty and staff.