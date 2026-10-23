MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch is reviving a longstanding Michigan City tradition of honoring military service members and veterans, announcing the return of the Homeland Patriot Medal and a free Veterans Day breakfast to commemorate Homeland Patriots Day.

The Michigan City Homeland Patriot Medal was established in 2005 by former Mayor Charles E. Oberlie to recognize qualifying military personnel with ties to Michigan City who served in hazardous-duty or combat-related operations beginning September 11, 2001. Although the program eventually became inactive, the original proclamation and medal specifications were preserved, allowing the City to restore the recognition more than two decades after its creation.

“When Mayor Oberlie established the Homeland Patriot Medal, he created a meaningful way for Michigan City to recognize the courage and sacrifices of our military service members,” Mayor Angie said. “Reviving this program is about preserving that legacy and making sure those who have served our country know their community has not forgotten them.”

The Mayor’s Office has partnered with a local company to recreate the original medal and has established an online nomination process.

The medal’s original eligibility criteria focused on military personnel who served in qualifying hazardous- duty or combat-related operations and received Hostile Fire Pay or Imminent Danger Pay. Recipients must also have a qualifying historical connection to Michigan City, as outlined in the original program requirements. Posthumous nominations are welcome.

Residents may nominate a qualifying veteran or service member, or apply on their own behalf, by completing the Homeland Patriot Medal online nomination form on the City’s website at https://michigancityin.gov/forms/homeland-patriot-medal/.

The Mayor’s Office is also working to involve the Michigan City Veterans Commission in the review and verification of nominations, with medal presentations to be held at future recognition ceremonies.

In conjunction with the medal’s revival, Mayor Angie has worked with local veterans to organize a free Veterans Day breakfast for U.S. military veterans on Wednesday, November 11, from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Wall Gang facility, 911 Chicago Street, Michigan City.

The breakfast will honor the service and sacrifices of the nation’s veterans while commemorating Homeland Patriots Day, which Mayor Oberlie first proclaimed on November 11, 2005, to mark the inaugural presentation of the Homeland Patriot Medal.

“Veterans Day gives us an opportunity not only to recognize those who have served, but also to come together as a community and personally express our gratitude,” Mayor Angie said. “I’m grateful to the local veterans who helped us organize this breakfast, and I look forward to spending the morning honoring the men and women who have given so much in service to our country.”

The breakfast is free for all U.S. military veterans.

The City will announce additional information about future Homeland Patriot Medal presentations as nominations are reviewed and eligibility is verified.

For more information about the Homeland Patriot Medal or the Veterans Day breakfast, contact the Mayor’s Office at (219) 873-1400.