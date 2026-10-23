In an update to a story WIMS has been following, an off duty Hammond police officer has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred last Friday.

Troopers assigned to the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit have completed the initial investigation into the crash that occurred last Friday evening in Hammond, that resulted in the death of Thomas Hunt, Jr., of Gary, Indiana.

The following charges were submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor against Alonso J. Lopez:

• Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death – Level 4 Felony

• Reckless Homicide – Level 5 Felony

A warrant was issued Thursday afternoon for the arrest of Lopez, 34, of Hammond, Indiana. Lopez surrendered himself to Troopers this evening at the Hammond Police Department. He was then transported to the Lake County Jail for processing.

“These are initial charges, the Indiana State Police said in a press release. “It should be noted, additional charges may be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor for consideration once the crash reconstruction investigation has been completed.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mug photo may be obtained by contacting the Lake County Jail.

“The Indiana State Police extends its condolences to the Hunt family during this difficult time,” a statement from the Indiana State Police read in part.