MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Cardiac electrophysiologist Ali Azeem, MD, is now part of the Franciscan Physician Network and is accepting new patients in Michigan City.

Dr. Azeem earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. He completed his residency in internal medicine at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Dr. Azeem had fellowships in cardiology and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University, both of which are in Cleveland.

His clinical interests include pacemakers, catheter ablation for arrhythmias (AFib), ICD implantation and CRT and conduction system pacing.

Dr. Azeem is accepting new patients for in-person visits at Franciscan Health Heart Center Michigan City on the fourth floor of the Franciscan Medical Pavilion, located at 3500 Franciscan Way.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (219) 878-8200.