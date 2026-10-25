PORTER & LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will have overnight lane closures on I-94 between State Road 49 and U.S. 421 starting on or after Monday, October 26.

I-94 will be reduced to one lane through the U.S. 421 interchange, with eastbound lane closures scheduled for Monday night and westbound lane closures scheduled for Tuesday, October 27. Lane closures will occur during the overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. These lane closures are to shift traffic to a new configuration in the outside lanes so that construction can be completed on the inside lanes during the next phase. Intermittent ramp closures at this interchange will also occur during these overnight hours to move barrier wall into place.

I-94 will also have overnight lane closures for four nights starting on or after Monday, October 26 through the work zone between mile marker 29 to 34. Lane closures will occur during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to restripe pavement markings.

This construction contract will be conducted over a two-year period through 2027 and includes five projects. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.