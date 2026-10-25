MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Dig the Dunes and Treasures by the Tide will present their fourth annual Artisan Market. This year, the event will be hosted at Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) on Saturday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

Shop local for handmade items in all three of LCA’s galleries. More than 30 artisans and makers will fill Lubeznik Center for the Arts, offering an eclectic mix of handcrafted jewelry, art, home décor, fiber arts, glasswork, accessories, baked goods, books, bath and body products and one-of-a-kind gifts. Find something unique for that special someone or treat yourself. Admission is free, and attendees can enjoy food from two local food trucks, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee and Brisket Bisket Jr., and a cash bar with beer, wine and mimosas. Andersen Windows will also be on-site offering a craft activity. Registration information is available at Dig the Dunes’ website.

Participating vendors include ANKO Arts, Anything Can Happen Day, B. Linked, Birds of the Dunes, Blind Date with a Book, ByMEL, Carpenters Daughter, Catherine Doll Fashion for Green Living, Dig the Dunes & Kelli’s Creations, The Glass Phoenix, Green Housewives Bath Company, Heaven Help Us Pastries, Jan’s Glass, Jenuine Designs, Kat’s Paws and Jazzy Jewels, Kitty Wren Creations, Lisa Lyn Studio Bin, MaryMade Jewelry, Moral Fibers by JLP, Paws for Humanity, Pink Whale Studio, Rhinoglass, The Shady Lady, The Sphinx Tarot, Staci’s Beads, Treasures by the Tide, Vintage Baked Modern, Welcome to Carol World, Wildflower Stitches by Mariah, Wild Wild Laser and Wrapped N Love by Granny.

“As a local artisan myself, I know how much it means when someone chooses to shop small and support something made by hand,” said Angie Leffler of Treasures by the Tide, who helps coordinate the market. “This event is about bringing our community together, celebrating the creativity of local makers and giving shoppers an opportunity to discover something truly special.”

In addition, LCA’s Gallery Shop will kick off their expanded Holiday Artisan Market through January 8, 2027 to accommodate hundreds of unique items for the holiday season. The market is open during regular LCA hours and events.

One of the many benefits of an LCA membership is saving 10% on Gallery Shop purchases all year round, while supporting LCA’s mission of making art accessible to all. If you’d like to renew your membership or become an LCA member, you can sign up at our front desk or register online at LubeznikCenter.org/Membership.

For more information, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing director, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.