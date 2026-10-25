Up to $20 in Gift Cards for coming to give in weeks ahead Free A1C testing on successful donations in November

The American Red Cross urges people to leave a lasting impact by giving blood or platelets now. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed to keep the blood supply steady ahead of the holiday rush.

As we lean into fall activities, keeping blood and platelet donation appointments on the books is crucial to

ensuring hospitals have the tools they need to care for patients this fall. In thanks, all who come to give

Oct. 19-Nov. 22, 2026, will get up to $20 in Gift Cards ─ that’s a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and 500

bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards! Visit

RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details.

Get into the spirit of saving lives. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red

Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a donation appointment.

Empower your health

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. To help empower and educate our blood donors, in

November, successful donations will once again get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for

prediabetes and diabetes. (One result per calendar year; do not fast before donating.) For additional

information, see RedCrossBlood.org/Maze.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:

INDIANA

Benton

Fowler

11/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fowler United Methodist Church, 908 E. 12th Street

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Carroll

Burlington

11/6/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Burlington Community Park, E 5th Street

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Cass

Logansport

11/2/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shiloh Christian Church, 1047 N 350 W

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2026-APL-0642

Clinton

Frankfort

11/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 352 W. Clinton Street

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Elkhart

Goshen

11/2/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/3/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/6/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/7/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/11/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/12/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/12/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Goshen College Westlawn Hall, 1700 S Main St

11/13/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

11/14/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

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Jasper

Remington

11/13/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, 16448 S US Hwy 231

Wheatfield

11/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion – Wheatfield, 11712 North 50 West

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Lake

Cedar Lake

11/11/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 13419 Parrish Avenue

Crown Point

11/3/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Life Well, 7037 East 117th Ave

11/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive

11/8/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist, 10570 Randolph Street

11/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main Street

Dyer

11/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rise Church Dyer, 704 Joliet Street

Hammond

11/2/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Purdue University Northwest – Hammond Campus, 2200 169th St

Highland

11/3/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln Street

Merrillville

11/2/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

2026-APL-0642

11/15/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave

Schererville

11/13/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Napleton Autowerks of Indiana, 1349 Indianapolis Blvd

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LaPorte

La Porte

11/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

Michigan City

11/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laporte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202

Spring St

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Marshall

Plymouth

11/12/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Plymouth Columbus Club, 901 East Jefferson St.

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Porter

Chesterton

11/11/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westchester Public Library Baugher Center, 100 W Indiana Ave

Hebron

11/3/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Gathering Place, 131 North Main Street

Portage

11/1/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nativity of our Savior/Fellowship Hall, 2949 Willowcreek Road

Valparaiso

11/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, 291-2 IN-49

11/5/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd.

11/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street

11/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Washington Evangelical Free Church, 3805 LaPorte Avenue

11/11/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington Street

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St Joseph

Mishawaka

11/9/2026: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bethel University – Everest-Rohrer Chapel, 1001 Bethel Cir

Notre Dame

11/2/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame University, 101 Duncan Student

Center

South Bend

11/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd

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2026-APL-0642

Tippecanoe

Lafayette

11/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northend Community Center, 2000 Elmwood Avenue

West Lafayette

11/4/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Purdue University – Krach Leadership Center, 1198 3rd Street

11/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Purdue University – Krach Leadership Center, 1198 3rd Street

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED

CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an

appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A

blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law),

weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school

students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight

requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-

donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at

the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood

Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor

ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood

donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood

products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact

visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about

40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and

supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that

depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more

information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.