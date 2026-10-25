Up to $20 in Gift Cards for coming to give in weeks ahead Free A1C testing on successful donations in November
The American Red Cross urges people to leave a lasting impact by giving blood or platelets now. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed to keep the blood supply steady ahead of the holiday rush.
As we lean into fall activities, keeping blood and platelet donation appointments on the books is crucial to
ensuring hospitals have the tools they need to care for patients this fall. In thanks, all who come to give
Oct. 19-Nov. 22, 2026, will get up to $20 in Gift Cards ─ that’s a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email and 500
bonus points, which can be redeemed for a $10 e-gift card through Blood Donor Rewards! Visit
RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details.
Get into the spirit of saving lives. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red
Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a donation appointment.
Empower your health
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. To help empower and educate our blood donors, in
November, successful donations will once again get free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for
prediabetes and diabetes. (One result per calendar year; do not fast before donating.) For additional
information, see RedCrossBlood.org/Maze.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:
INDIANA
Benton
Fowler
11/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fowler United Methodist Church, 908 E. 12th Street
_______________
Carroll
Burlington
11/6/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Burlington Community Park, E 5th Street
_______________
Cass
Logansport
11/2/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shiloh Christian Church, 1047 N 350 W
_______________
2026-APL-0642
Clinton
Frankfort
11/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 352 W. Clinton Street
_______________
Elkhart
Goshen
11/2/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/3/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/4/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/5/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/6/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/7/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/10/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/11/2026: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/12/2026: 11 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/12/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Goshen College Westlawn Hall, 1700 S Main St
11/13/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
11/14/2026: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana
_______________
Jasper
Remington
11/13/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, 16448 S US Hwy 231
Wheatfield
11/14/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion – Wheatfield, 11712 North 50 West
_______________
Lake
Cedar Lake
11/11/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 13419 Parrish Avenue
Crown Point
11/3/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Life Well, 7037 East 117th Ave
11/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Matthias Church, 101 W Burrell Drive
11/8/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist, 10570 Randolph Street
11/12/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main Street
Dyer
11/9/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rise Church Dyer, 704 Joliet Street
Hammond
11/2/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Purdue University Northwest – Hammond Campus, 2200 169th St
Highland
11/3/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Highland Parks & Recreation Center, 2450 Lincoln Street
Merrillville
11/2/2026: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave
2026-APL-0642
11/15/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross, 791 E. 83rd Ave
Schererville
11/13/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Napleton Autowerks of Indiana, 1349 Indianapolis Blvd
_______________
LaPorte
La Porte
11/10/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St
Michigan City
11/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laporte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202
Spring St
_______________
Marshall
Plymouth
11/12/2026: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Plymouth Columbus Club, 901 East Jefferson St.
_______________
Porter
Chesterton
11/11/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westchester Public Library Baugher Center, 100 W Indiana Ave
Hebron
11/3/2026: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Gathering Place, 131 North Main Street
Portage
11/1/2026: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Nativity of our Savior/Fellowship Hall, 2949 Willowcreek Road
Valparaiso
11/5/2026: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department, 291-2 IN-49
11/5/2026: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd.
11/6/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street
11/7/2026: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Washington Evangelical Free Church, 3805 LaPorte Avenue
11/11/2026: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 N Washington Street
_______________
St Joseph
Mishawaka
11/9/2026: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bethel University – Everest-Rohrer Chapel, 1001 Bethel Cir
Notre Dame
11/2/2026: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame University, 101 Duncan Student
Center
South Bend
11/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd
_______________
2026-APL-0642
Tippecanoe
Lafayette
11/10/2026: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northend Community Center, 2000 Elmwood Avenue
West Lafayette
11/4/2026: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Purdue University – Krach Leadership Center, 1198 3rd Street
11/12/2026: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Purdue University – Krach Leadership Center, 1198 3rd Street
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED
CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an
appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A
blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law),
weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school
students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight
requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-
donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at
the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood
Donor App.
Amplify your impact − volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor
ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood
donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood
products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact
visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about
40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and
supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that
depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more
information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.