MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The role of schools in the workforce pipeline and community economic development is in focus with the proposed Michigan City Area Schools 2026 Operating Referendum.

“As an economic development-centered organization, our team and board recognize that having a strong public education system as a foundation for a skilled workforce is vital to continued growth for our city,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse. “By supporting MCAS’ plan and strategies, we are continuing the conversation on how industries, entrepreneurs, community leaders, employers and organizations can have a voice in our workforce sustainability, synergistic momentum and ability to attract residents and businesses.”

The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Board unanimously passed a resolution highlighting the referendum as a strategic step toward investment in the city’s future, economic success, educational opportunities and talent retention.

All Michigan City residents who live within the MCAS district boundary will see the referendum question on the Nov. 3, 2026, election ballot. If approved by voters, the proposed referendum funding would provide up to $10 million annually, or $80 million over eight years, to help sustain student programs and services, transportation, building safety, student health and behavior services, daily operations, and the retention of high-quality educators and staff.

The proposal indicates a maximum rate of $0.2998 per $100 of assessed property value over the eight-year term. Under Indiana Law, school districts must seek voter approval for the highest possible rate they may need during the referendum’s term. If approved, the School Board of Trustees would annually set the referendum rate and a spending plan outlining how referendum funds would be used during the budget year.

“Our board understands the connection to continued economic development and our children who are our next generation of workers,” Hulse said. “Our students deserve the opportunity to have the highest quality of education and opportunities for their future.”

For more information: https://www.educatemc.net/community/2026-operating-referendum.

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The Economic Development Corporation Michigan City is committed to growing and attracting new industry and business to the community as well as strengthening existing business. EDCMC services, programs, and one-on-one assistance clearly provide the optimum business environment — a place where commerce and industry can prosper and grow. EDCMC merges the right mix of resources, including city government, community members, and the expertise of business leaders. Exclusive incentive packages and unique natural resources make Michigan City, Indiana, the place to build or expand.

For more information, call (219) 873-1211 or visit www.edcmc.com.