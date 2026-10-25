Service club to honor local heroes for service to community

MICHIGAN CITY – Eight local individuals will be honored for their exceptional dedication and service to the community at the Rotary Club of Michigan City’s annual Service Above Self Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 5.

This year’s recipients are: Ashley Zahrt, MCAS Educator of the Year; Corporal Sophia Williams, MCHS JROTC Cadet of the Year; Det. Tempest Miller, MCPD Police Officer of the Year; Sgt. Sarah Boylan, Correctional Officer of the Year; Gabrielle Winslett, Dept. of Child Services Worker of the Year; Tyler Kreighbaum, MCFD Firefighter of the Year; Hannah Abbott, Emergency Medical Services Technician of the Year; and Kylie Moore, Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year.

These individuals were selected for their outstanding commitment to public service, leadership in their fields, and embodiment of Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.” The awards highlight the contributions of first responders, educators, and student leaders who go beyond the call of duty to make a difference in the lives of others.

The awards breakfast is open to the public and will take place on Thursday, November 5 at 8am at the Elston Building (park in the Holdcraft Theatre parking lot off Pine Street and enter through the doors next to the theatre). Doors open at 8:00 a.m., with the program beginning at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served, and a $15 donation per person is encouraged. Attendees are invited to join community leaders, public safety officials, and Rotary members in celebrating the accomplishments of these local heroes.

“The individuals we are honoring this year have all made a significant impact through their actions, both on and off the job,” said Marty Corley, chair of the Rotary Club’s award committee. “Whether they are mentoring youth, protecting the public, or serving in emergency situations, each recipient reflects the true spirit of service that Rotary strives to promote.”

Sponsored by Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services, the Service Above Self Awards are part of the Rotary Club of Michigan City’s broader mission to support and uplift the local community. The club meets weekly on Thursdays at noon at The Salvation Army, where members participate in fellowship, hear from guest speakers, and engage in service projects throughout the year.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Michigan City, visit www.mcrotary.org or follow the club on Facebook.