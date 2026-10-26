NORTHWEST INDIANA — Pediatric patients in Franciscan Health emergency rooms, pediatric inpatient units and outpatient surgery centers in Michigan City, Chesterton, LaPorte, Dyer and Munster will now have stuffed animals to help make their hospital experience a little more comfortable, thanks to a donation by The Eva Martin Project.

Representatives from The Eva Martin Project recently donated more than 1,400 new stuffed animals to the nonprofit Catholic healthcare system during a drop-off at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Each item has a tag with the organization’s logo and a QR code with a personal message on the back.

The nonprofit organization — headquartered in Southwest Michigan – provides the items to hospitals serving children to honor the memory of Eva Martin, who died at the age of 3 after a swimming pool accident.

The Eva Martin Project was founded and is managed by Eva’s parents, Rick and Rebekah Martin, who coordinate fundraisers for the items twice a year. Healthcare providers know how seemingly simple items like stuffed animals can bring a sense of normalcy for pediatric patients and their families during stressful medical procedures.

Eva’s father, Rick Martin, who serves as vice president of The Eva Martin Project, said they can help during seemingly routine procedures as well.

“For a child, something as simple as getting their temperature checked can be a new, scary experience,” Rick Martin said. “To have a nurse come in with a stuffed animal that is friendly and brings a smile to their face can provide some comfort.”

The children can take the stuffed animals home with them when they leave or if they have to be transferred to another medical facility.

The recent donation was the fourth from The Eva Martin Project for Franciscan’s pediatric patients.

“We want to help as many local children as possible and Franciscan has always welcomed us with open arms,” Rick Martin said.

Sister M. Petra Nielsen, OSF, vice president of mission integration for Franciscan Health’s Northern Indiana Division, said the donations truly make a difference.

“They are such a beautiful organization, and our pediatric patients and their parents, as well as our coworkers who care for them, are so grateful for the stuffies,” Sister Petra said. “They are a source of comfort during a stressful time.”