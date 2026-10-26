Press release, Salvation Army of Michigan City and La Porte:

LA PORTE COUNTY – The Salvation Army serving La Porte County is now accepting applications for its annual Christmas Assistance Program, which provides toys for children and holiday food assistance to individuals and families in need throughout La Porte County.

Households seeking assistance this holiday season may apply online now through December 4 at www.saangeltree.org. When completing the online application, applicants should select “No” when prompted for an invitation code.

In-person applications will also be accepted at both Salvation Army locations in La Porte County. Applications will be taken at the La Porte office, located at 3240 Monroe Street, La Porte, on Wednesday, November 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Friday, November 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, December 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Applications will be accepted at the Michigan City office, located at 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City, on Wednesday, November 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, November 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The program is available to any La Porte County household experiencing financial hardship and in need of assistance with Christmas toys and/or food. Families with children ages 0-14 may apply for toys and food assistance, while households without children may apply for food assistance only.

Applicants must provide a valid photo ID, proof of current address, and proof of name and birthdate for each child ages 0-14. Applicants are encouraged to list all members of their household to ensure the appropriate amount of food and other assistance is provided. Individuals who apply for Christmas assistance through multiple agencies may be subject to disqualification.

“Many families throughout La Porte County have faced significant challenges this year as they continue to navigate rising costs and unexpected hardships,” said Major Becky Simmons, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army serving La Porte County. “The Salvation Army is here to serve our neighbors during the Christmas season and throughout the year. Our goal is to help ensure that every child experiences the joy of Christmas and that families have food on their tables during the holidays. We encourage anyone who needs assistance to reach out and apply.”

Community members interested in supporting The Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign can volunteer as a bell ringer this holiday season. Volunteer opportunities are available in both Michigan City and La Porte. Those interested may sign up at salarmy.us/MichiganCityBellRinger or salarmy.us/LaPorteBellRinger.

For additional information about Christmas assistance, contact The Salvation Army of La Porte at (219) 326-5342 or The Salvation Army of Michigan City at (219) 874-6885.