The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will adjust its 2027 stocking plan for Lake Michigan to ensure anglers continue to have access to healthy, sizeable fish populations for years to come.

The modifications will also allow DNR hatcheries to stock larger winter-run steelhead yearlings in the spring and create space to raise an additional 20,000 fall fingerling Skamania steelhead.

“With these stocking changes, we are hoping to stave off any further decrease to baitfish populations and maintain a strong and stable salmon fishery into the future,” said Ben Dickinson, Indiana DNR’s Lake Michigan fisheries biologist.

Biologists with DNR observed an increase in salmon population across Lake Michigan along with a reduction in salmon size and baitfish populations. This raised concerns about the balance of predators and prey in the ecosystem. To address these trends, DNR will be reducing the 2027 chinook salmon stock from 275,000 to 200,000. This will result in approximately 67,000 salmon placed at each of the stocking locations in East Chicago, Portage, and Michigan City.

Lake Michigan managers have adjusted stocking levels several times in the last 20 years to keep salmon and baitfish populations in balance. For Indiana, the 2027 update amounts to an 11% reduction in fish stocked compared to 2026. This work continues the successful management of sportfish in the state.

More information about Lake Michigan fishing is available at on.IN.gov/lake-michigan-fishing.