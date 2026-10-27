LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc has lane closures on U.S. 35 between State Road 39 and U.S. 20 today, October 27 through the end of the week for remaining construction tasks related to the resurfacing project this year.

U.S. 35 is reduced to one lane where work is occurring with flaggers directing traffic. Motorists should be prepared for travel delays or consider seeking alternate routes. As scheduled, this project will wrap up at the end of October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.