News release, City of Michigan City:

Walker Street Park Community Garden marked the close of its ninth growing season Saturday, Oct. 24, with the unveiling of a new community-inspired mural and its 6th Annual Harvest Festival, bringing residents, local organizations and community partners together for a day of art, food and celebration.

The festivities began with a morning ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the garden’s newest addition, a colorful mural painted by artist Alex Ann Allen. Facilitated by Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA), the project was funded through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars allocated by the City of Michigan City for neighborhood beautification.

The mural, painted on the garden’s new shed, was developed with direct input from Eastport neighborhood residents and garden stakeholders. Through conversations and public surveys, community members identified fruits and vegetables, pollinators and native plants as their preferred themes, which Allen incorporated into the final design.

The project represents another milestone for Walker Street Park Community Garden, which has spent nearly a decade transforming a neighborhood space into a place for growing food, building relationships and bringing residents together.

“Walker Street Park Community Garden has always been about more than growing food — it is about growing community,” said Dr. Dominique Edwards, Michigan City Planning Director and longtime garden volunteer. “This mural brings even more beauty and energy to a space that residents have poured so much love and care into over the years.”

Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch praised the collaboration between residents, local artists and community organizations, emphasizing the importance of investing in neighborhood spaces.

“When we dedicated ARPA funding to neighborhood beautification, this is exactly the kind of impact we hoped to see,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “Public art can transform a familiar space, celebrate the people who use it and create an even greater sense of pride and ownership in our neighborhoods.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, the garden welcomed the community back for its 6th Annual Harvest Festival, celebrating the conclusion of another successful growing season.

The afternoon featured bilingual storytelling by Mama Edith Armstrong, a performance by the Drum Divas, music from DJ E Philly and a cooking demonstration with Chef Nakia Bonds. Families also enjoyed face painting, crafts, garden tours, a community market and a meal featuring seasonal produce.

The celebration was made possible through the contributions of numerous sponsors, vendors, volunteers, local farms and community organizations whose continued involvement supports the garden’s mission.

As Walker Street Park Community Garden looks ahead to its tenth growing season, Saturday’s celebration served as a reminder of what sustained community involvement can accomplish.

The City of Michigan City extends its appreciation to Lubeznik Center for the Arts, artist Alex Ann Allen, Dr. Dominique Edwards, the garden’s volunteers and the many residents and community partners who contributed to the mural project and Harvest Festival.