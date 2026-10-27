LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled this week on I-80/94 between U.S. 41/Calumet Avenue and the I-65 interchange. Crews are testing the soil in preparation for overhead signage installation.

Drivers can expect the following restrictions:

Monday, Oct. 26

Single lane closed on eastbound I-80/94 between State Road 53/Broadway and I-65

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound and southbound Kennedy Avenue closed

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Ramps from northbound and southbound Kennedy Avenue to westbound I-80/94 closed

Thursday, Oct. 29

Ramps from northbound and southbound U.S. 41/Calumet Avenue to westbound I-80/94 closed

Closures are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances occur. Check for schedule updates at 511in.org or the INDOT TrafficWise mobile app.