FROM THE MICHIGAN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE-

The Michigan City Police Department is recognizing the outstanding work of our Investigations Division following three recent murder convictions involving four homicide victims.

These convictions represent years of dedicated investigative work, countless hours of evidence collection, witness interviews, and close collaboration with the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

Three Cases. Three Convictions.

Armann Johnson – Double Homicide

Convicted in August 2026 of the murders of Kiara Hootman (22) and Travis Pennington (35). Johnson was sentenced to 110 years in prison on October 22, 2026.

Lead Investigator: Detective Tempest Miller

Marcus Ballinger Jr. – Murder

Convicted on October 7, 2026, of the murder of 14-year-old Devin Porter. Sentencing is scheduled for November 5, 2026.

Lead Investigator: Detective Corporal Kay Pliske

Lamar Friend – Murder

Convicted on October 23, 2026, of the murder of 34-year-old Leland Collins. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19, 2026.

Lead Investigator: Lieutenant Anna Painter

Recognizing the Work Behind the Convictions

“At the center of these cases are four lives that were tragically taken and families who have had to endure unimaginable loss. While no verdict can undo that pain, these convictions provide an important measure of accountability. I could not be prouder of our Investigations Division and everyone who supported these cases.”

— Chief of Police Steven Forker

These convictions are the result of teamwork among our detectives, patrol officers, Evidence Response Unit (ERU), assisting law enforcement agencies, and the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

We especially recognize Detective Tempest Miller, Detective Corporal Kay Pliske, and Lieutenant Anna Painter for their leadership, persistence, and professionalism throughout these investigations and court proceedings.

Most importantly, we remember Kiara Hootman, Travis Pennington, Devin Porter, and Leland Collins. Our thoughts remain with their families and loved ones.

Our commitment to victims and their families does not end with an arrest. MCPD remains dedicated to pursuing justice, holding offenders accountable, and serving the Michigan City community.