HOBART, Ind. – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-65 at the 257.5 mile-marker in Lake County early Monday, according to the Indiana State Police.

At around 2:36 a.m. Monday, 911 callers reported a wrong-way driver crash on I‑65 northbound at the 257.5 mile-marker, located between 61st Avenue and Ridge Road. Callers reported that a white vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes struck a black northbound vehicle nearly head-on after both drivers attempted to avoid the collision.

Troopers arrived to find both drivers unconscious and pinned inside their vehicles. They immediately rendered first aid until Hobart Fire personnel arrived; both drivers required extrication and sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2016 Hyundai SUV was traveling southbound in the northbound inside lane when it collided with a black Nissan SUV properly traveling northbound in the same lane. The Hyundai came to rest on the inside shoulder, while the Nissan stopped on the outside shoulder. Both drivers were transported to the University of Chicago for emergency treatment.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while crash reconstructionists completed their investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be contributing factors. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential charges.

For updates on this story check the Indiana State Police-Lowell Post Facebook page.