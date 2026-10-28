Michigan City, Ind.-The Board of Directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County has named Shannon Walker as its Chief Executive Officer. Walker succeeds Michelle Shirk, whose leadership from 2019-2026 helped transform the organization and expand its impact across La Porte County. Under Shirk’s leadership, the organization experienced significant growth in membership, programming, and community reach, laying a strong foundation for the future. Walker now leads an organization that serves nearly 1,500 La Porte County children and teens grades kindergarten through eighth.

A longtime La Porte County resident, Walker is committed to creating measurable, lasting results for the community she calls home. She brings more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership, fundraising, and strategic communications experience to the role.

“I am honored to join an organization that is already thriving and making a real difference for children and families across our county,” said Walker. “My first priority is to build on what is working: our clubs, our incredible staff and leadership, our site partnerships, and the operations that allow us to serve 1,500 children across La Porte County. From there, I look forward to working with our community partners and expanding our grants and fundraising to grow our

impact and better support local youth and families.”

“Shannon’s career has been dedicated to strengthening organizations and improving lives throughout La Porte County. We are excited to bring her philanthropic background, deep commitment to this community, and vision for the future to the Club as we continue expanding our impact and creating great futures for local youth.” said Anthony Novak, Board Chair.

Most recently, Walker led grant strategy for a portfolio of nonprofit clients as an independent grant strategist and consultant. Previously, as Vice President of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, she oversaw grants, scholarships, local initiatives, and major funding partnerships. She also served as Executive Director for Association Advancement at the La Porte County Family YMCA, leading grant development and fundraising. Walker assumes leadership of an organization that has become one of La Porte County’s leading youth-serving nonprofits.

Most recently, Walker led grant strategy for a portfolio of nonprofit clients as an independent grant strategist and consultant. Previously, as Vice President of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, she oversaw grants, scholarships, local initiatives, and major funding partnerships. She also served as Executive Director for Association Advancement at the La Porte County Family YMCA, leading grant development and fundraising. Walker assumes leadership of an organization that has become one of La Porte County’s leading youth-serving nonprofits.