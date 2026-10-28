La PORTE COUNTY, IN — The Salvation Army serving La Porte County is pleased to announce that Monica and Dan Komasinski will serve as the organization’s 2026 Christmas Campaign Chairs, helping lead this year’s countywide effort to raise funds and awareness for neighbors in need throughout La Porte County.

The community will have an opportunity to meet the Komasinskis and celebrate the start of the Christmas season at The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Kick Off, taking place Monday, November 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at McDonald’s, 3507 Franklin Street, Michigan City. A short program will begin at 8:00 a.m., during which Monica and Dan will be officially introduced as the 2026 Christmas Campaign Chairs.

Born and raised in La Porte County, Monica Komasinski has dedicated her career to strengthening local organizations and community partnerships. A graduate of New Prairie High School and Purdue University, she currently serves as Membership Director for the Michigan City Chamber after previously spending 14 years as Executive Director of Leadership La Porte County. Her longstanding relationships throughout the county and collaborative leadership style have made her a respected community leader.

Dan Komasinski, a lifelong Michigan City resident and graduate of Marquette High School, serves as Senior Director of Internal Audit for White Lodging Services. Over the course of a remarkable 35-year career, he has built a reputation for leadership, integrity, and service.

Monica and Dan have lived in La Porte County throughout their lives and will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary in 2027. They have two adult children, Nick, who lives and works in Indianapolis, and Stephanie, who lives in Tucson, Arizona, and is completing a master’s degree in public health through Purdue University.

“As lifelong residents of La Porte County, we’ve seen the generosity of this community time and time again,” said Monica and Dan Komasinski. “The Salvation Army meets people where they are, providing hope and practical assistance when it is needed most. We invite everyone to join us in giving with joy this Christmas season so that local families know they are supported not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.”

Funds raised through the Christmas Campaign support far more than holiday assistance. Donations help provide year-round programs and services throughout La Porte County, including food assistance, case management, diapers, clothing, youth programs, spiritual care, and other resources that help individuals and families overcome difficult circumstances.

“We are honored to have Monica and Dan Komasinski serving as our 2026 Christmas Campaign Chairs,” said Major Becky Simmons, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army serving La Porte County. “Their family’s roots in this community run deep, and their commitment to helping others is evident in everything they do. The Christmas Campaign is about neighbors helping neighbors, and every dollar raised stays right here in La Porte County to provide food, toys, emergency assistance, and year-round support to local individuals and families facing hardship. We are grateful to have Monica and Dan helping us invite the community to Give with Joy this Christmas season.”

The Salvation Army encourages community members to play an active role in this year’s Christmas Campaign. Volunteer bell ringers are essential to the success of the Red Kettle Campaign, and individuals, families, businesses, churches, and civic groups are invited to sign up to ring bells throughout the season. Volunteer opportunities are available in both Michigan City and La Porte. Those interested may register online at salarmy.us/MichiganCityBellRinger or salarmy.us/LaPorteBellRinger.

Community members can also support the campaign through financial contributions. Online donations may be made to support services in Michigan City at donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/MichiganCityVRK2026 or in La Porte County at donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/LaPorteVRK2026. Donations to the Christmas Campaign help provide support to local families throughout the year.

Businesses, churches, schools, and organizations looking for additional ways to get involved are encouraged to host an Angel Tree, helping ensure children in La Porte County receive gifts at Christmas. Those interested in hosting an Angel Tree, volunteering, sponsoring a kettle, or learning more about campaign opportunities may contact The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885 or (219) 326-5342.

Families seeking toy and food assistance this Christmas may register through The Salvation Army Angel Tree program at www.saangeltree.org. Registration is available to La Porte County residents through December 4.

“The need is great, but so is the generosity of our community,” Monica Komasinski said. “Together, we can make this a season of hope for our neighbors and ensure that families across La Porte County know they are not alone.”