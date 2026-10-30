Join us tonight for Downtown Trick or Treat and showcase your business by handing out candy to hundreds of local families. Set up your table or at the Chamber of Commerce or on Broadway—don’t forget decorations and at least 1,000 pieces of candy to share. It’s a fun way to connect with the community and spread some Halloween cheer!

*Tents must have at least 20lb weights on all four legs; tents not meeting this requirement will be taken down.

The Duneland Chamber has given a few important reminders to help keep everyone safe:

They ask that vehicles not participating in the event be moved off Broadway before 4 PM.

Businesses and participants should stop handing out candy promptly at 6 PM so they can safely clear the streets before they reopen to traffic.

WIMS is a sponsor of the event.

Road closures for Duneland Chamber Trick or Treat in Chesterton-see below

In Chesterton, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce’s annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat, is from 4 to 6 p.m. tonight.

The following streets will be closed from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.:

*Broadway between South Calumet Road to Fourth Street.

*South Calumet Road between Indiana Ave. to Grant Ave.

*Second and Third streets between Indiana Ave. and Broadway.

(Image source: DunelandChamber.org)