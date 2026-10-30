The City of Michigan City has announced it will host two free informational town halls on Medicare and Medicaid at City Hall Nov. 12.

“Whether you’re approaching Medicare eligibility, considering changes to your coverage, or trying to better understand Medicaid programs, these sessions will provide helpful information and resources,” the city said on its Facebook page.

Thursday, November 12, 2026 Michigan City City Hall 100 E. Michigan Blvd. | EOC Room (downstairs)

MEDICARE | 10–11 a.m. Learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, open enrollment, changing plans, and where to find assistance.

MEDICAID | 6–7 p.m. Learn about the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP), Hoosier Healthwise, PathWays for Aging, HIP work requirements, and how to maintain your coverage.

These town halls are hosted in partnership with the City of Michigan City, Minority Health Partners of LaPorte County, Covering Kids & Families of Dunebrook, HealthLinc, and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).

For questions Contact Sarah Johnson at (219) 369-0351 or sarah@dunebrook.org.

(Image source: My Michigan City, Indiana / Facebook)