Tuesday, November 3, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Road to Life, 7056 W. 450 N, Michigan City, IN 46360

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Dunes Volleyball Club, 110 Clearlake Blvd., La Porte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana Toll Road/ ITR Concession Company LLC and the Black National Dunes Girls Volleyball Team and will serve 150 households.

Thursday, November 5, 2026 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C R 9, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by an anonymous grantor and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, November 5, 2026 – Elkhart County

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C R 4, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by an anonymous grantor and will serve 200 households.

Thursday, November 12, 2026 – Starke County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT * While supplies last.

Where: San Pierre Fire Department, 102 Fisher St., San Pierre. IN 46374

*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 150 households

Monday, November 23, 2026 – Kosciusko County

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET * While supplies last.

Where: First Baptist Church of Mentone, 206 S. Oak St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 150 households

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household. Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.