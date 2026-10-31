The Town of Chesterton is offering residents a winter food waste composting drop-off location at the Chesterton Yard Waste Site.

“The Town of Chesterton would like to remind folks that it’ll be easy and convenient to compost your food waste this winter by dropping it off in a dedicated bunker at the Chesterton Yard,” the Town of Chesterton said in part on its Facebook page.

The Waste Site is located behind the municipal complex at 1490 Broadway, and can be accessed from North 15th Street.

“Simply leave your food waste in one of the plastic bins in the bunker and—when those bunkers have been filled—the Recycling and Waste Reduction District (RWRD) will transport them to the Park Department’s compound off 23rd Street, where the food waste will then be buried beneath wood chips to decompose into rich compost for gardeners,” the town said.

“Once the food waste is buried in the wood chips, the composting process takes about three months,” the town said.

An additional winter food waste drop-off location is available at:

*24/7 DROP-OFF: Banta Center, 605 Beech St., Valparaiso.

(Photo credit: Town of Chesterton / Facebook)