LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – NIPSCO will close U.S. 231 at Parrish Ave between U.S. 41 and Cline Ave for approximately two weeks starting on or after Monday, November 2.

This is a full interersection closure so motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour for U.S. 231 will follow U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55. Parrish Ave will not have access to U.S. 231, and the local detour for Parrish will follow 101st Ave, Cline Ave and 117th Ave.

This closure is for utility relocations ahead of roundabout construction, which is expected in 2027. A public hearing for this project was held in 2024, and information for this project can be found on the INDOT website here.