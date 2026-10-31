LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC will conduct overnight closures next week for bridge beam setting on the southbound U.S. 6/State Road 51 bridge over I-94.

Overnight work will occur on I-94 between Central Ave and State Road 249 for two nights during the hours of 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Work on westbound I-94 is scheduled for overnight Tuesday, November 3 to the morning of Wednesday, November 4. Eastbound I-94 is scheduled for Thursday, November 5 into the morning on Friday, November 6.

Traffic restrictions during these timeframes will be as follows:

U.S. 6/State Road 51 will be closed between Central Ave and U.S. 20, with no access to I-94.

I-94 reduced to one lane using the ramps at U.S. 6/State Road 51 to continue eastbound or westbound around the bridge work, with no access to U.S. 6/State Road 51.

Motorists should plan accordingly, and be prepared to seek alternate routes. Through traffic on I-94 should expect overnight delays in and around the work zone. Please stay alert, and follow all traffic directions carefully.

Schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.