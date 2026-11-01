INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced the launch of a new program, the Indiana Community Impact Accelerator, to ensure that communities have the resources and talent they need to execute quality of place initiatives.

A program of the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 2.0, the Accelerator is partially funded through a 2024 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc., and is designed to drive lasting transformation in Hoosier communities.

The Accelerator will provide support for strategic planning, project management and capacity building in Indiana communities that are engaged in arts and culture improvements and blight remediation projects. It will also offer fellowships to develop leaders in regions across the state.

“Through READI, Indiana communities statewide are breaking ground and cutting the ribbon on downtown expansions, innovation districts, parks and trails, community amenities and so much more,” said Gov. Braun. “With this new Accelerator, we will help even more communities strategically plan and bring to life priority projects that support Hoosiers and ensure READI’s impact on our state for years to come.”

The Accelerator is designed to address three gaps that can limit economic and community development outcomes: a lack of staff capacity, fragmented efforts and a lack of capital. To address these challenges, the three-year program will be led by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) in partnership with Intend Indiana, a statewide nonprofit organization. The Accelerator will provide resources and technical expertise and embed team members to help Hoosier communities work strategically and collaboratively to execute local and regional priorities.

The program is expected to serve more than 30 Indiana communities across three different tracks: community systems, focused on long-term strategy development and lasting change; project advancement, focused on helping communities with readiness or capacity needs advance specific priority projects; and catalyst site predevelopment labs, focused on advancing housing-specific developments.

The Community Impact Accelerator is launching with an initial cohort of three communities – the city of Elkhart, Thrive35 of Huntington County and the La Porte County Housing Alliance – and will seek additional community applicants in Q1 of 2027. Through intensive, on-the-ground support that drives cross-sector alignment and collaboration, the initiative is designed to develop a pipeline of investable real estate and civic projects that can continue to drive Indiana’s growth.

“The communities selected today have a demonstrated commitment to collaboration,” said Steven Meyer, CEO of Intend Indiana. “The Community Impact Accelerator provides critical investment to build on that momentum and advance lasting change across the state.”

communityimpactaccelerator.org. The Accelerator’s fellowship program, administered by Prosperity Indiana, will place nine mid-career fellows in communities throughout Indiana for two-year terms. The fellowship will offer competitive salaries ranging from $60,000-$75,000 annually, structured training programs and cohort-based peer learning opportunities to inspire long-term careers in community development, economic development and civic service. Fellowship applications are now open, and professionals are encouraged to apply at

“Talent development is central to the Governor’s economic and workforce priorities, and we’re excited to be launching a new fellowship opportunity that will not only create new jobs, but support local, regional and statewide development efforts,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich. “Through this Community Impact Accelerator, Indiana is making sure that READI is more than a one-time investment; it is a long-term commitment to building more vibrant communities and retaining and attracting top talent.”

Indiana’s READI program is a $1.25 billion investment in regional-led strategies designed to strengthen communities, retain and attract top talent, and increase opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come. Lilly Endowment awarded a $250 million grant to the IEDC to help bolster quality of place efforts through READI 2.0, supporting blight redevelopment and arts and culture projects as well as long-term community development capacity building.