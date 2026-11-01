Michigan City, IN – Parents, friends, teachers, and supporters filled the Michigan City High School (MCHS) auditorium on Tuesday, October 27, as 23 juniors and seniors were inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS).

NHS President Seidet Segura led the induction ceremony, which also involved 44 MCHS students who were inducted as members last year. The event featured remarks from MCHS Principal Lucas Snyder and NHS sponsor Kristen Freitag.

NHS Vice President Emannuel Sanchez and Secretary Batoul Achy introduced the student speakers, who spoke about the four pillars of NHS: Scholarship, Service, Character, and Leadership.

Veronica Barnes challenged inductees to consider the requirements of a scholar. “Learning cannot be sought after purely for its material rewards,” she shared. “A scholar learns for the love of learning. They pursue knowledge for the sake of knowing. Scholarship represents the passion for knowledge and the courage to be curious.”

“Service is the choice to step outside of yourself to meet the needs of others,” said Lucille Murphy, speaking about the second pillar. “It can be fueled by passion for a cause, empathy for others, or simply the realization that you have the ability to make someone else’s life a little better.”

Thomas Chatfield defined character as “how a person acts in their day-to-day lives and how they handle situations presented to them in life.” He believes an individual’s character is unique to them, and that it is important to uphold it with integrity.

Gabriella Patino noted that leadership isn’t about perfection. It’s learned in small steps over time, with others and through others. “A good leader listens to others, values different opinions, and recognizes that everyone has something important to contribute,” she said.

According to NHS Chapter Historian Daunte Jones, the National Honor Society was established in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to recognize and encourage scholastically outstanding high school students.

The MCHS chapter was formed in 1927 at what was then Michigan City High School – a building that later became Elston High School. The present MCHS National Honor Society chapter celebrated its 32nd annual induction on Tuesday, joining more than 17,000 high schools nationwide with chapters.

“We’re proud to have you representing Michigan City High School,” said MCHS Principal Lucas Snyder. “Keep setting the standard, keep finding ways to serve others, and keep making a difference in our community. The future of Michigan City is stronger because of students like you.”

“It was wonderful to celebrate these students and all they’ve accomplished,” said chapter sponsor Kristen Freitag. “They’ve worked hard to earn this honor, and I’m excited to get to know them and work with them as they serve our school and community.”

2026 MCHS National Honor Society inductees included:

Charlotte Biela, Angelia Black, Paige Cisar, Olivia DeMartinis, Damani Edgington, Ay’Shauna Finch, Iyhani Grinston, Elayah Hachem, Audrey Hardacker, Mackenzie Hullinger, Saniya Joyce, Lia Kempfer, Nia Kenney, Alexander Mallon, Emma Nelson, Dannia Paloma, Leah Pollock, Kiminari Robinson, Isabella Serrano, Abigail Shanks, Jack Soller, Mia Waltz, Julianna Wolford

They joined the following seniors who were inducted in 2025:

Batoul Achy, Mayim Barishman, Haley Barnes, Veronica Barnes, Ashlynn Bright, Kalee Burgess, Thomas Chatfield, Sanya Choudhary, Logan Decker, Rhianna Fisher, Brikiera Franklin, Elijah Green, Kyah Hart, Addyson Heichel, Camden Hernandez, Anthony Hood, Favian Huizar, Meerub Iftikhar, Daunte Jones, Rachel Jones, Donovan Joseph, Donavin Kappel, Bella Ketcham, Bronwyn Lewis, Lucille Murphy, Gabriella Patino, Gerardo Patino, Kara Potts, Angela Reynolds, Daryelle Rhodes, Kaylee Robinson, Emmanuel Sanchez, Makayla Sardon, Seidet Segura, Alvaro Serrano, Jonathan Shumate, Analeah Smith-Quino, Lauren Smoot, Kristina Sydoruk, David Symons, Jameelah Taylor, Jeremy Thompson, Nicolas Williams, Zacharias Williams