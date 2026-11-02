Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2511 will host a free Veterans Supper at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the post, located at 1290 Wagner Road in Porter, the Town of Chesterton announced on its Facebook page.

The event is open to all veterans and their guests, including children and grandchildren of veterans.

The menu will include turkey and ham with a variety of sides. RSVP by Monday, Nov. 9. See the flyer for additional details.

“Veterans Day will be observed this year on Wednesday, Nov. 11, and the veterans of VFW Post 2511 wish to extend their gratitude for the service of their brothers and sisters,” the town said in a Facebook post.

Flyer courtesy of the Town of Chesterton.