The City of La Porte is reminding residents that leaf pickup is just around the corner.

Street crews will begin their first pass on Monday, Nov. 9. Once they’ve worked their way around the city, they’ll begin the second pass immediately after.

Below are some general guidelines provided by the city to help make this process as smooth as possible:

🍂 If your home is on a street WITH a curb, please put piles on the street.

🍂 If your home is on a street WITHOUT a curb, please put piles on the grass close to the street.

🍂 If your home is adjacent to the construction on Indiana Ave, please place leaves into brown paper bags or large trash bags for our crews to pickup and carry.

🍂 Do not put ANYTHING other than leaves in the piles.

🍂 Do not park cars on the leaf piles.

“We’ll keep you updated on where our crews are working within the city once they begin the first pass,” the City of La Porte said on Facebook. “In the meantime, please mark your calendars for Nov. 9!”