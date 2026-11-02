The Portage Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam.

“Our department has received several calls recently regarding a scam in which residents are being contacted via telephone and told they need to pay bail for someone they know who is in jail,” PPD said on their Facebook page.

“Jail staff will NOT call you and ask you to pay someone’s bail over the phone. If you receive a call like this, it is a scam.

Scammers may use real names, claim to be law enforcement, or provide convincing details to make their calls seem legitimate. Do not provide personal information, financial information, or payment to anyone making these demands.

•If you receive a suspicious call:

•Do not send money or provide financial or personal information.

•Do not trust caller ID alone, as phone numbers can be spoofed.

Hang up and contact the county jail directly using an official phone number if you have concerns.

*When in doubt, hang up and verify. Don’t let scammers take advantage of you!”