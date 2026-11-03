The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post says a situation that would have resulted in a ticket at worst on Monday ended in an arrest for a felony and misdemeanor.

Police say a trooper attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet for a moving violation near mile-marker 83 in St. Joseph County. Instead of stopping the driver fled at speeds over 100 mph leading troopers on a pursuit.

La Porte County deputies successfully deployed stop sticks that deflated both front tires. The driver drove into the center median near mile-marker 54 and was safely taken into custody after a nearly 30 mile pursuit.

The driver was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail.