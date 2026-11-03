INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture annually updates the eligibility guidelines for free or reduced-price meals and free milk served under the federally-funded National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Programs, and Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) shares these updated federal eligibility guidelines, including updated household size and income criteria, which can be found here for the 2026-2027 school year. Each local school corporation office and organization participating in a School Nutrition Program or CACFP has a copy of the guidelines that may be reviewed by any interested party. Additional program eligibility information can be found here.

Families can apply for free or reduced-price meal benefits at any time during the school year, whether they are applying for the first time or their eligibility changes. Families who think they may qualify, or anyone interested in learning more and reviewing their options, are encouraged to reach out to their school or childcare facility directly.