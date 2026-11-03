Merrillville, IN – Congressman Frank J. Mrvan released the following statement upon his re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Tonight, our campaign was victorious, and I am deeply honored to have earned the continued trust of the people of Indiana’s First Congressional District.

“I want to thank my wife, Jane, and our daughters, Genevieve and Scarlett, for their unwavering love and support. I am equally grateful to the voters who participated in this election, our dedicated volunteers, and the countless supporters who made this successful re-election campaign possible. This victory belongs to you.

“Throughout this campaign, whether at campaign events, community gatherings, or going door to door, I heard a consistent message from the people of Indiana’s First Congressional District: families are deeply concerned about the rising cost of everyday essentials, including groceries, utilities, and health care. They want their government focused on working to make life more affordable, and putting an end to corruption and self-serving political dealings. I heard those concerns, and I will continue working to address the rising costs facing families while holding the Administration accountable and demanding greater transparency and integrity in government.

“As we move forward, while the election results may reflect a divided government, our responsibility to the American people remains united. I believe the best way to move our country forward is by bringing people together, working across party lines, and finding common ground to address the challenges facing our communities.

“You have my commitment to work as hard as possible every day, in a bipartisan manner with local, state, and federal officials, to create greater opportunities for work, economic growth, and prosperity for all Americans and the families of Indiana’s First Congressional District.