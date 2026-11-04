Information from Indiana State Police Facebook page:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) of the Indiana State Police recently concluded its participation in “Operation Guardian,” a massive, multi-state criminal interdiction patrol designed to intercept bad actors exploiting commercial transit routes.

The coordinated three-day initiative, which ran from October 26-28, 2026, brought together Indiana State Police CVED personnel alongside state troopers from 15 other participating states. Partnering agencies included law enforcement from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Operation Guardian targeted secondary and bypass routes to eliminate avenues criminals typically use to evade high-level enforcement activities on major interstate corridors.

During the three-day operational period, the Indiana State Police was responsible for the following enforcement activity:

Criminal Interdiction Results:

Total Criminal Arrests: 28

Total Criminal Charges: 36 (18 felony charges, 18 misdemeanor charges)

Narcotics Seizures:

Cannabis: 124.5 pounds seized

Methamphetamine: 6.1 grams seized

Fentanyl: 1.3 grams seized

Other Illicit Substances: 4.5 grams seized

Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) Enforcement:

Total CMV Inspections: 501

Total Out-of-Service (OOS) Violations: 136

Out-of-Service Vehicles: 85

Out-of-Service Drivers: 51

English Language Proficiency OOS: 8

This highly collaborative, multi-state enforcement surge directly aligns with Governor Braun’s public safety priority to establish a comprehensive, statewide drug interdiction strategy.