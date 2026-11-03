One person died in a shooting that occurred Monday at a Walmart in Hammond, according to the Hammond Police Department.

The Hammond Police Department shared the following statement on their Facebook page Monday:

“At approximately 9:09 a.m., Hammond police responded to Walmart North after an off-duty Hammond police officer working store security reported that a shooting had occurred and a suspect was in custody.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a male suspect was speaking with a female employee when the encounter escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect then reportedly retrieved a firearm and shot the employee multiple times.

The victim, a woman in her mid-20s, died from her injuries. The suspect remains in custody.

Based on the information currently available, investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Walmart North will remain closed for the rest of the day.