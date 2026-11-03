On October 27, 2026, Cody Smith, 31 years old, of Wabash, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Cody Smith was sentenced to 80 months in prison followed by 7 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims of the offense.

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Smith’s residence, and they located Smith’s cell phone. A search of the cell phone uncovered nearly 2,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Cell phone data also showed Smith discussing his preferences and collection of child sexual abuse materials with other individuals.

“Cody Smith’s case highlights the ease with which like-minded criminals can access and trade the most disturbing images and videos imaginable, perpetuating a cycle of abuse that unfortunately can follow children for decades after their abuse occurs. The Northern District will be safer with Smith behind bars and away from computers and cell phones,” said U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

“Child exploitation is not a victimless crime, and those who possess, collect, or share this material are fueling the abuse of innocent children,” said Homeland Security Investigations Chicago Special Agent in Charge Matthew Scarpino. “HSI will relentlessly pursue these offenders, dismantle the networks that enable them, and stand with our law enforcement partners to protect children and deliver justice for survivors.”

This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Indiana State Police, and the Wabash Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew A. Krumwied and former Assistant United States Attorney Hannah T Jones.