The Prairie Duneland Trail has reopened to pedestrian and bicycle traffic following cleanup work to remove trees and debris left by the Aug. 11 derecho, according to the Town of Chesterton’s Facebook page.

Contracted brush hauler RPF Emergency Services LLC completed work along the trail after beginning the cleanup Sept. 29. The company covered all 3.1 miles of the trail and left town Thursday, Oct. 29.

Park Superintendent Tyler McLead said Monday that some sections of the trail still need asphalt repairs where trees were uprooted. A contractor has been hired to complete the work.