NORTHWEST INDIANA – Franciscan Health is hosting three Mobile Markets across Northwest Indiana to provide families experiencing food insecurity with the groceries needed to prepare a full Thanksgiving meal.

One frozen turkey and side items will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Attendees must present valid proof of Indiana residency. Volunteers will be on-site at each location to assist with lining up vehicles for the drive-through events. For safety reasons, attendees must be in vehicles, not on foot.

The first Mobile Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point. Attendees should enter Gate 2, the main entrance located on Court Street.

The second Mobile Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last on Wednesday, Nov. 18 in the parking lot at 5529 Hohman Ave. in Hammond.

The final Mobile Market is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Franciscan Behavioral Health Michigan City, 301 W. Homer St. in Michigan City.

The Mobile Markets are made possible through a partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the Northern Indiana Food Bank and generous donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund. Donations can be made on the Franciscan Health Foundation website or by calling (219) 661-3401.